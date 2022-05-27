May 27, 2022
Greg Newman's Top Picks: May 27, 2022
BNN Bloomberg
Greg Newman's Top Picks
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Investors are trying to assess whether we are facing a cycle end or a cycle elongation (soft landing).
If it is the ladder, stocks are already likely in the buy zone.
If it is the former, stocks will likely need to come down more.
Either way, we plan to use this period (cycle end or a cycle pause) as the opportunity it has historically been.
Simply put, own more stocks on the way up than you owned on the way down.
TOP PICKS:
Offers investors rapid growth at a very reasonable valuation.
Finning International (FTT TSX)
Offers investors nice growth at an attractive valuation.
Offers investors nice free cash flow growth at a compelling valuation.
PAST PICKS: May 21, 2021
Dollarama (DOL TSX)
- Then: $53.38
- Now: $70.16
- Return: 31%
- Total Return: 32%
Magna International (MG TSX)
- Then: $117.47
- Now: $81.03
- Return: -31%
- Total Return: -29%
Caterpillar (CAT NYSE)
- Then: $237.24
- Now: $216.17
- Return: -9%
- Total Return: -7%
Total Return Average: -1%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|DOL TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MG TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CAT NYSE
|Y
|Y
|Y