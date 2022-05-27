Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Investors are trying to assess whether we are facing a cycle end or a cycle elongation (soft landing).

If it is the ladder, stocks are already likely in the buy zone.

If it is the former, stocks will likely need to come down more.

Either way, we plan to use this period (cycle end or a cycle pause) as the opportunity it has historically been.

Simply put, own more stocks on the way up than you owned on the way down.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his top picks: ARC Resources, Finning International, and Keyera.

ARC Resources (ARX TSX)

Offers investors rapid growth at a very reasonable valuation.

Finning International (FTT TSX)

Offers investors nice growth at an attractive valuation.

Keyera (KEY TSX)

Offers investors nice free cash flow growth at a compelling valuation.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ARX TSX Y Y Y FTT TSX Y Y Y KEY TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: May 21, 2021

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his past picks: Dollarama, Magna International, and Caterpillar.

Dollarama (DOL TSX)

Then: $53.38

Now: $70.16

Return: 31%

Total Return: 32%

Magna International (MG TSX)

Then: $117.47

Now: $81.03

Return: -31%

Total Return: -29%

Caterpillar (CAT NYSE)

Then: $237.24

Now: $216.17

Return: -9%

Total Return: -7%

Total Return Average: -1%