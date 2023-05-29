Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and wealth protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The bears believe that the regional banking crisis, inverted yield curve, sticky inflation and an anemic Chinese recovery means that the economy is on the precipice of a recession. Yet, analyst earning expectations and a healthy job market suggest otherwise. There are many good places to put money to work in equities, but bonds and cash also pay very well. Markets are ambiguous at the best of times, but given this degree of uncertainty, a healthy amount of both offence and defence is prudent. Stay on or near your asset allocation.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group, discusses his top picks: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Sun Life Financial, and Amazon.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers investors a nice growth profile at a fair value and a solid dividend.

Sun Life Financial (SLF TSX)

Sun Life Financial offers investors a nice growth profile at a fair value with a solid dividend.

Amazon.com (AMZN NASD)

Amazon.com offers investors an exciting growth profile at a reasonable value for its level of growth.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BIP.UN TSX Y Y Y SLF TSX Y Y Y AMZN NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: April 29, 2022

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group, discusses his past picks: Bank of America, Walt Disney, and Paypal.

Bank of America (BAC NYSE)

Then: US$35.68

Now: US$28.31

Return:-21 %

Total Return: -19%

Walt Disney (DIS NYSE)

Then: US$111.63

Now: US$88.29

Return: -21%

Total Return: -21%

PayPal (PYPL NASD)

Then: US$87.93

Now: US$60.22

Return: -32%

Total Return: -32%

Total Return Average:-24 %