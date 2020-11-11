Greg Newman, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager, Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: North American Stocks & Protection Strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

The rally on Monday was an example of what happens when one group of stocks get over extended and another group gets over sold. The encouraging Pfizer news helps to underpin and accelerate an economic recovery that was already occurring. A benign election outcome along with further fiscal and monetary stimulus likely make the current period a fertile time for equity investors. That said the risks of higher deficits, higher taxes and further regulation will be a challenge that investors should be wary of at some point in the future. But for now we believe there are plenty of good opportunities to put money to work.

TOP PICKS

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM/A TSX)

Brookfield offers investors an attractive way to play the growth of real assets and asset management at a compelling valuation.

Citigroup (C NYSE)

Citigroup offers investors a low valuation and a high-anticipated growth rate while getting paid an attractive dividend.

Enbridge (ENB TSX)

Enbridge offers investors a high dividend, a very reasonable valuation and decent growth from these levels.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BAM/A Y Y Y C Y Y Y ENB Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 11, 2019

Shopify (SHOP TSX)

Then: $491.71

Now: $1,199.41

Return: 144%

Total Return: 144%

Restaurant Brands International (QSR TSX)

Then: $87.41

Now: $76.05

Return: -13%

Total Return: -10%

Nutrien (NTR TSX)

Then: $61.05

Now: $55.25

Return: -10%

Total Return: -5%

Total Return Average: +43%