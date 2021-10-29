

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Earnings are pretty supportive of where the market is at present. The main concern is if central banks (mainly the U.S. Fed) opt for faster rate hikes than what the market currently expects given their view on inflation.

Seeing that disinflation has been a bigger problem for many years I believe the Fed will err on the side of caution of lower for longer rates.

The bottom line is that there are still many attractive equities to choose from at present.



TOP PICKS:

Visa (V NYSE)

Visa offers investors nice growth at a reasonable price.

General Electric (GE NYSE)

General Electric offers investors rapid growth at a reasonable price.

Facebook (FB NASD)

Facebook offers investors nice growth at a reasonable price.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND V NYSE Y Y Y GE NYSE Y Y Y FB NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: November 11, 2020

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM/A TSX)

Then: $48.98

Now: $76.32

Return: 56%

Total Return: 57%

Citigroup (C NYSE)

Then: $48.93

Now: $70.45

Return: 44%

Total Return: 48%

Enbridge (ENB TSX)

Then: $39.83

Now: $52.18

Return: 31%

Total Return: 39%

Total Return Average: 48%