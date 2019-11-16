(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive of the British fast-food chain best known for its sausage rolls is trying to go vegan, Telegraph reported.

Roger Whiteside, who runs Greggs Plc, has been attempting to cut animal products out of his diet citing health benefits. He was inspired to try veganism after watching a Netflix documentary titled the Game Changers, which focuses on the quest to find the best diet for health and athletic performance, he told the U.K. newspaper.

Whiteside’s own conversion comes after Greggs’ vegan sausage rolls contributed to a surge in sales and a 62% jump in its share price this year. While the new offering might have seemed incongruous with the no-frills food chain, the initial reaction -- including criticism from TV personality Piers Morgan -- generated massive free publicity that spurred sales.

“We’ve got the award-winning vegan wrap, which I have quite frequently, and the vegan sausage roll, which I’ll have about once a week, and now we have the sweet choice with the vegan sweet mince pie,” Whiteside said, according to the Telegraph.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justina Lee in London at jlee1489@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, Andrew Davis, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.