(Bloomberg) -- Greggs Plc was forced to close some branches and accept only cash payments due to an IT glitch, days after other retailers faced similar problems.

The British bakery chain said Wednesday that a technical issue had disrupted its tills, but the problem was largely fixed by mid-morning and most affected stores had reopened.

The incident comes after the UK’s largest grocery chains also suffered card payment disruptions. J Sainsbury Plc was unable to fulfill many online grocery deliveries at the weekend, while Tesco Plc was forced to cancel some orders that were due for delivery.

Separately, McDonalds Corp. was hit by a system outage last week that affected restaurants around the world, including in Japan, Australia and several European countries. The fast food chain said the incident was caused “by a third-party provider during a configuration change.”

