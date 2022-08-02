(Bloomberg) -- Greggs Plc sales are growing above pre-pandemic levels as cost-conscious consumers grab cheap lunches on-the-go, but profit is flat with rising costs hitting the UK’s biggest bakery chain.

The British food retailer, known for its sausage rolls and steak bakes, said comparable sales in the first half were 12% higher than the same period in 2019, even with lower shopper footfall to its outlets, in a statement Tuesday. Greggs’ own expenses are rising “significantly” and the business estimates that overall cost inflation this year will be around 9%.

Greggs’ stock rose more than 1.5% in early trading in London.

Greggs raised its prices by between 5 pence ($0.06) and 10 pence earlier this year to cover rising costs of ingredients and labor. The company said Tuesday that it has made some further small price increases though they haven’t impacted sales figures.

The fast food chain has about 2,000 outlets and attracts a wide range of consumers with affordably-priced food including sausage rolls for £1.25. It is also extending trading hours in many of its stores to capture some of the food-to-go evening market with 300 outlets now open until at least 8pm.

Cost pressures have held back profitability at Greggs but the group’s strategic ambition to grow sales by £1.2 billion within five years is still looking “an increasingly credible target,”said Ben Hunt, an analyst at Investec Securities.

(Updates with shares in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.