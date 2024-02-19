(Bloomberg) -- The ESG market just got a new product: a fund that ties investment returns to demand for so-called biodiversity credits in England.

Gresham House is starting the fund with Willis Towers Watson Plc, following this month’s enforcement of UK regulations that provide the framework for the new market.

Though still one of the smallest corners of ESG, biodiversity is already attracting interest from several major banks, with product innovation a key focus. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lloyds Banking Group Plc and UBS Group AG are among financial firms either hiring bankers or entering partnerships to help them get a foothold in a market that the World Economic Forum expects to reach almost $70 billion by 2050.

Gresham House Biodiversity Co-Invest LP, which was launched Monday with WTW clients as cornerstone investors, will target $380 million in investor capital, Gresham House told Bloomberg. The money will be channeled into so-called habitat banks — plots of land ranging from 10 to more than 500 hectares — where changes to land management are expected to improve biodiversity.

There is a “clear need for new, investible nature-based solutions,” said So Yeun Lim, global head of infrastructure research at WTW.

The fund will generate returns from the sale of biodiversity credits by Environment Bank Ltd. (EBL), which created the habitat banks. The UK government has said it expects the market for the so-called biodiversity net-gain credits to eventually reach about £280 million ($350 million).

The new fund “provides an opportunity to deliver environmental impact alongside risk-adjusted financial returns in the natural capital space,” Lim said.

The UK’s new offsetting regulation requires developers in England to achieve a net gain in biodiversity of at least 10% in order to obtain planning permission. They can do so by either setting aside land on-site or by purchasing credits generated by habitat banks elsewhere. Each credit represents a unit of biodiversity improvement, based on a metric provided by the government.

Companies seeking to address their biodiversity footprints also can buy the credits voluntarily, either as a kind of philanthropic contribution to nature restoration or to offset their own negative impacts.

“With the UK in the bottom 10% globally in terms of biodiversity, we can see no better place to partner with forward-thinking investors such as WTW to tackle this grave threat,” said Peter Bachmann, managing director of sustainable infrastructure at Gresham House. “If we get nature-based solutions right, it could be really transformational.”

Biodiversity was put firmly on the investing agenda at the end of 2022, when almost 200 countries signed the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The accord calls on signatories to come up with innovative financing initiatives to help halt and reverse widespread nature loss.

Last month, more than 300 organizations from over 46 countries committed to start reporting on their biodiversity footprint using guidance released in September by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.

And biodiversity has become one of the fastest-growing corners of the market for funds carrying environmental, social or governance labels. The number of biodiversity-focused exchange-traded and open-end funds grew by 45% over the past year to 29 as of Feb. 15, according to data from Morningstar Direct. Fund assets now top $3.3 billion, up 18% in the same period.

However, those funds mostly focus on engaging with portfolio companies to reduce their impacts on nature, or on supporting companies that already have strong biodiversity policies. The Gresham fund will be among the first to directly link returns to offsetting a company’s biodiversity footprint through regulated credits, making it a “novel” structure, according to Lindsey Stewart, director of investment stewardship research at Morningstar.

“This is really starting to look like a brand new asset class,” he said.

Gresham House and its investors have already committed more than $300 million to EBL. The aim now is to more than double the area of land covered by EBL’s habitat banks to roughly 8,000 hectares by 2026.

“Ultimately, we need some tangible new investment into physical real assets that have an impact,” Bachmann said.

