(Bloomberg) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying police orders in her native country after taking part in an attempt to block fuel transports, according to local media.

Thunberg and other young activists had to be removed by force by police on June 19 after trying to block trucks carrying fuel at the port of Malmo in southern Sweden, and at least one more person has been prosecuted for refusal to obey law enforcement, local daily Sydsvenskan reported.

Disobeying police orders carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison under Swedish law, but is usually punished by fines.

