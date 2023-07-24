Greta Thunberg Handed $240 of Fines for Defying Police, Media Says

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been sentenced by a court to pay fines totaling 2,500 kronor ($240) for disobeying police orders, according to local media.

Thunberg and other activists had to be removed by force by police on June 19 after trying to block trucks carrying fuel at the port of Malmo in southern Sweden.

Thunberg denied the allegations, arguing that “we are in a state of emergency.”

Disobeying police orders is usually punished by fines, but carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison under Swedish law.

