(Bloomberg) -- Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and golfer Dustin Johnson are joining billionaire Joe Tsai as co-owners of the National Lacrosse League’s new Las Vegas team.

The NLL’s 15th team will play next year at MGM Resorts International’s Michelob Ultra Arena, the home of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, located inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. A formal announcement will take place at the arena later Monday, and the team’s name, logo and colors will be unveiled at a later date.

The ownership group said in a statement that it plans to be “forward-thinking and innovative, embracing best practices in analytics and technology across everything we do -- and all while staying true to the fast-paced and exciting nature of both box lacrosse and the city of Las Vegas.”

The team will join a fast-growing hub of professional sports teams in Las Vegas. The city added the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and the Aces in 2018 before courting the NFL’s Raiders to Sin City in 2020.

The Vegas indoor team is another investment for Tsai, who is an investor in the Premier Lacrosse League alongside the likes of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and also owns that league’s San Diego franchise.

“When our industry looks back years from now on the growth of box lacrosse as a sport and Las Vegas as a home of a first-class franchise, we believe this will be one of the seminal days in NLL history,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.