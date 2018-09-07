(Bloomberg) -- FirstGroup Plc, the operator of Greyhound buses and British trains, is attracting interest from buyout firms including CVC Capital Partners as it conducts a review of the business, people familiar with the matter said.

The buyout firm has not made a formal bid and deliberations are in early stages, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public. FirstGroup, which has a market value of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), rejected proposals from Apollo Global Management LLC in May, saying they “fundamentally undervalued” the business. Potential bidders may make offers for part or all of the business, the people said.

A representative for FirstGroup declined to comment. A representative for CVC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Canadian activist fund West Face Capital acquired a stake in FirstGroup last year and now holds a 2 percent position in the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer Tim O’Toole resigned in May after the Aberdeen, Scotland-based company reported an operating loss for the year ended March 31. Wolfhart Hauser, who was appointed executive chairman until a new CEO is found, said at the time the company had started a review of the business model and its long-distance U.S. bus service Greyhound.

The company’s shares have fallen 13 percent this year as it struggles with intensifying competition for Greyhound from low-cost airlines in the U.S. and under-performing rail routes in the U.K.

(Corrects spelling of chairman’s name in fourth paragraph.)

