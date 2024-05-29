(Bloomberg) -- Greyhound bus owner Flix, which was planning to list as soon as in June in Frankfurt, has postponed its plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bus and train operator has delayed its plans for an initial public offering because of disagreements about its valuation, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The company was seeking a valuation of about €4 billion ($4.3 billion) or more, the people said.

Flix, which acquired Greyhound from UK-based FirstGroup Plc in 2021, had been considering launching its IPO around the first week of June, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. It could now attempt a listing in September at the earliest, one of the people said.

A representative for Flix wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The delay is a setback to the rebounding European listings market. Companies have raised more than $12.5 billion via IPOs on European exchanges in 2024, more than twice as much as in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, helped by a string of listings from the likes of Spanish beauty and fragrance group Puig Brands SA and private capital behemoth CVC Capital Partners Plc.

Flix raised capital at a $3 billion valuation in 2021 with backing from Canyon Partners. Its existing shareholders at the time included General Atlantic, Permira and BlackRock Inc. The company established intercity bus services in Germany and France after both countries ended their rail operators’ monopolies on long-haul passenger transport.

