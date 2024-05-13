(Bloomberg) -- Spanish clothing retailer Tendam and Greyhound bus owner Flix are considering launching initial public offerings in the coming weeks, seeking to capitalize on the growing recovery in Europe’s equity capital markets.

Tendam, which is backed by CVC Capital Partners Plc and PAI Partners, aims to announce its IPO around the last week of May, people familiar with the matter said. Munich-based Flix is likely to announce its listing plans around the first week of June, the people said.

Both stocks are expected to start trading next month, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. No final decisions have been made and plans could still change, the people said.

Representatives for Tendam, CVC, PAI and Flix declined to comment.

The listings would give added momentum to the European IPO market, which is rebounding this year from a two-year slump. Companies in the region have raised more than $12 billion in 2024, more than twice as much as in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Companies and their bankers have been heartened by a string of listings from the likes of Spanish beauty and fragrance group Puig Brands SA, skin-care company Galderma Group AG and private capital behemoth CVC.

Golden Goose, an Italian company known for its $600 luxury sneakers, is also eyeing a first-half listing. The remainder of the year will likely be dominated by mid-sized deals, according to bankers.

Tendam, which is Spain’s second-largest specialist fashion retailer, according to its website, could be valued at as much as €2 billion ($2.2 billion), Bloomberg reported in December. The company owns brands such as Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro.

Bus and train operator Flix, which acquired Greyhound from UK-based FirstGroup Plc in 2021, is seeking a valuation of as much as €4 billion, Bloomberg reported last year. The listing would capitalize on a rebound in Europe’s travel and leisure industry after the pandemic brought tourism to a halt.

Flix, which began operations in 2013, raised capital at a $3 billion valuation in 2021 with backing from Canyon Partners. Its existing shareholders at the time included General Atlantic, Permira, TCV, HV Capital, BlackRock Inc., Baillie Gifford and Silver Lake. The company established intercity bus services in Germany and France after both countries ended their rail operators’ monopolies on long-haul passenger transport.

--With assistance from Arno Schütze.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.