(Bloomberg) -- Gridiron Capital LLC, a middle-market buyout firm, has agreed to sell a minority stake in itself to RidgeLake Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New Canaan, Connecticut-based Gridiron began communicating the transaction to its limited partners this week, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing confidential talks.

A spokesman for Gridiron declined to comment. Representatives for RidgeLake — a partnership between Apogem Capital, an affiliate of New York Life Investments, and Ottawa Avenue Private Capital — didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gridiron, led by co-founder and managing partner Tom Burger and managing partner Kevin Jackson, last month raised $2.1 billion for its fifth fund, which it plans to invest in controlling equity investments in North America companies in the branded consumer and industrial sectors, among others.

