(Bloomberg) -- Fueled by $10 million donations from Citadel’s Ken Griffin and Blackstone Group’s Stephen Schwarzman, a super PAC with close ties to Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell raised $111 million in the third quarter, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

It will need the money. The Senate Leadership Fund has spent or reserved $219 million in advertising after Labor Day, the traditional kickoff of general election campaigns, according to AdImpact, which tracks political spending. The super PAC is propping up underfunded candidates in multiple battleground states that the GOP will need to win if it is recapture the Senate.

The super PAC also got $10 million from Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late Sheldon Adelson, and $7 million contributions from both billionaire Patrick Ryan and his wife Shirley Ryan. Ryan Salame, the co-chief executive officer of crypto exchange FTX, chipped in $2.5 million.

The Senate Leadership Fund also received $20 million from One Nation, an allied nonprofit that does not disclose its donors, and $10 million from other super PACs and PACs. It spent $131 million and ended September with $85 million cash on hand.

Democrats are outspending Republicans in four of the seven Senate battlegrounds – Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, having committed $483 million to the states, about $55 million more than Republicans. The Senate Leadership Fund is the top GOP spender in six of the seven states, and accounts for 45% of Republican ad buys in the battlegrounds.

The Senate is evenly divided, with Democrats controlling the chamber thanks to the tie vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris. Republicans would need to gain one seat to recapture the majority.

