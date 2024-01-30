(Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder and major political donor Ken Griffin praised Nikki Haley’s qualifications to be president, but expressed doubts that she has a path to beat Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

“It’s a narrower road than it was eight weeks ago,” Griffin said Tuesday at an MFA Network conference in Miami, Florida. “Her foreign policy experience, tremendous. Her ability to unite this country, phenomenal. I just don’t know though, that at this moment, that’s going to get her where she needs to get to in South Carolina.”

Haley is Trump’s sole remaining major challenger for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump cruised to victory in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month, setting up Haley to see if she can compete with the former president in the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary, where he has a large polling lead in her home state.

“I have supported Nikki Haley. I think she is a tremendous candidate,” Griffin said at the event for the Managed Funds Association. “Frankly, I think Nikki Haley would run away with the general election.”

Griffin stopped short of saying whether he’s contributed financially to Haley’s campaign or if he plans to contribute to her going forward.

The billionaire is set to meet both campaign managers for Trump and Haley later this week in a meeting with other mega-donors. Griffin is one of the largest contributors to Republicans in the country. He gave almost $72.7 million during the 2022 midterm election cycle.

Griffin says he doesn’t want to see a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden and would direct much of his political giving to House and Senate races, and other local Florida politicians. He cited David McCormick, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, as a candidate he is eager to back.

Earlier: Griffin, Singer Fuel McCormick Super PAC’s $18 Million Haul

Trump has increasingly put pressure on Republican donors to support his campaign, threatening to “permanently” bar anyone who supports Haley from his Make America Great Again camp.

Griffin has long expressed his disdain for the GOP frontrunner, previously calling him a “three-time loser.” He took a softer tone on Tuesday saying he has “struggled with some of Trump’s behaviors” but praised his record as president.

“His four years were really good policies for America,” he said. “A lot of Americans want a safer world. And I think we all felt safer when Trump was president than we do right now,” he said referring to current geopolitical conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s critics argue that some of his policies and rhetoric were exclusionary and made women, people of color, immigrants and non-Christian people of faith feel less safe.

Griffin’s net worth is an estimated $36.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

--With assistance from Amanda Gordon.

(Updates with reference to Ukraine and Trump’s rhetoric in the final three paragraphs)

