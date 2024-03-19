Griffin Gives $50 Million for Brain Research in Second Large Miami Gift This Month

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin is making a $50 million donation to the Miami Neuroscience Institute at Baptist Health, his second gift of that size this month to a health-care facility in the city.

The funds from the Citadel founder will be used to expand research and care related to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy and other neurodegenerative disorders. It’s one of Griffin’s largest philanthropic gifts in Florida, alongside his $50 million University of Miami cancer-research pledge, announced March 5. It’s also the biggest single donation in Baptist Health South Florida’s history, according to the nonprofit.

“I am proud to support Baptist’s work that is elevating Miami as a destination for world-class medical care,” said Griffin, 55, in a statement Tuesday by the Baptist Health Foundation.

The foundation supports South Florida’s largest nonprofit network of hospitals and outpatient facilities, with more than 4,000 employees from Key West to Palm Beach. It’s also working with Florida International University to become a statutory teaching hospital.

Read More: Florida’s Wealth Boom Yields Windfall for the State’s Charities

Since moving to Miami almost two years ago, Griffin launched Griffin Catalyst, a new brand for his philanthropic activities. He’s made a variety of gifts in education and other causes, but those are dwarfed by the $125 million he’s given to regional health-care institutions. He has a net worth of $37.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He’s not the only billionaire donating to health facilities in South Florida. Julia Koch has given $75 million to NYU Langone to build an eight-story facility in West Palm Beach named the Julia Koch Family Ambulatory Care Center.

Griffin’s gifts will result in new buildings bearing his name at Baptist Health, the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.