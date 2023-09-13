(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin wants the public to know where his money is going.

One month shy of his 55th birthday, the billionaire is launching Griffin Catalyst, a new brand for his philanthropic activities. It includes a website to detail the nonprofits he supports and why.

The initiative doesn’t alter his philanthropic staff or operations.

Griffin said one of the goals of the site is to inform and motivate others who are just getting into philanthropy.

“There is no class in high school on giving away your money. The best example you’re likely to have of how to help others is that set by your parents and grandparents,” he said in an interview. “Most of us want to help battle poverty and improve education, and know that the organizations we’re giving resources to are working to make this happen.”

GriffinCatalyst.org offers examples of his giving and what it has accomplished, divided into six areas of focus: education; science and medicine; upward mobility; freedom and democracy; enterprise and innovation; and communities.

Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel and market-maker Citadel Securities, has a net worth of $37 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s given away more than $2 billion over the past 30 years.

For now, Griffin is focused on the US and particularly its cities, where he wants to expand access to high-quality education.

“It comes from an optimism about the future of America and my belief that our best days very much should be ahead of us. There are some incredible people in this country working to make that happen,” he said.

