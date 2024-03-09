(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin is leading a partnership in purchasing air rights from St. Bartholomew’s Church in Midtown Manhattan, a move that would help the team develop an office tower nearby along Park Avenue.

St. Bart’s has agreed to sell at least 150,000 square feet (14,000 square meters) of development rights, which allow purchasers to build taller buildings elsewhere with proceeds used to maintain landmark properties, Right Reverend Dean E. Wolfe wrote Saturday in an email to his church community.

The Citadel founder teamed with Rudin Management and Vornado Realty Trust for the transaction valued at as much as $78 million, according to Crain’s New York Business, which earlier reported the deal. Zia Ahmed, a Citadel spokesman, confirmed the terms reported by Crain’s.

