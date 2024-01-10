(Bloomberg) -- Grifols SA backed its chief executive officer and defended the company’s recent deals in response to a report by Gotham City Research LLC that sparked a record one-day stock selloff.

Grifols on Wednesday threatened legal action in its latest rebuttal of allegations by Gotham, a US short seller that had criticized management decisions and CEO Thomas Glanzmann’s close ties to the founding family.

“The company will initiate legal actions against Gotham City Research for the significant financial and reputational damage caused to the company and to all its stakeholders,” the Barcelona-based blood plasma company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

Grifols issued its second statement since shares slumped on Tuesday, saying the board of directors had unanimously approved the acquisitions referred to in Gotham’s report and that they fully supported the CEO.

The shares rose as much as 5.7% on Wednesday, after plunging by 26% the day before.

