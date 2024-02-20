(Bloomberg) -- Grifols SA slid after short seller Gotham City Research published a new set of questions to the Spanish blood plasma company.

Shares declined as much as 7.25% in Madrid trading, recording the biggest intra-day drop in more than a month and making the Barcelona-based company the worst performer on the Spanish benchmark Ibex-35. It was down 6.25% to €10.28 per share at 10:32 a.m. in Madrid.

In Tuesday’s document, Gotham asks Grifols to clarify transactions to related parties, including outflows of €321 million ($346 million) included in the company’s 2023 first half earnings report. Gotham also asks Grifols to clarify who owns and controls Scranton Enterprises, an investment vehicle that’s the plasma-maker’s second largest shareholder and is linked to Grifols’ founding family.

Grifols shares plunged about 40% in the aftermath of Gotham’s original attack in January, but had recovered slightly in recent days. The Spanish company announced in February that members of the founding family were stepping down from their executive roles and appointed a new chief executive officer.

“Grifols has clearly stated its position from the beginning and has submitted all the information required by the regulator,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “There is currently an ongoing judicial process. We have nothing more to add.”

Grifols is set to post full-year earnings on February 29th.

Questions posed by Gotham include:

Specify which related parties received outflows of €321.3 million, recorded in Grifols’ first-half 2023 earnings as “other financial assets with related parties.” Clarify whether Scranton is a direct or indirect recipient of any of these outflows

Clarify which related parties received €113.4 million non-current loans as of the first half of 2023 and at what terms. Clarify whether Scranton is direct or indirect recipient of loans.

How much did Grifols lend to Scranton in 2021 via “advance payment” and at what interest rate

