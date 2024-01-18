(Bloomberg) -- Scranton Enterprises BV, the investment company at the center of a short-seller attack on Grifols SA, was asked by Spain’s market regulator to provide additional information, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Officials from the regulator, known as the CNMV, have requested that Scranton — the second-largest shareholder of Grifols — give details of its shareholders, accounts and business, said the person, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The information may be sent as soon as Friday, the person added. Grifols was also asked by the Spanish regulator to provide more information, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Glanzmann said on an investor call last week.

Spokespeople from Grifols and CNMV declined to comment.

Grifols has come under fire after short-seller Gotham City Research published a report criticizing the company’s accounting practices and corporate governance. In particular, Gotham highlighted the earnings consolidation of two businesses that Grifols sold to Scranton.

Grifols has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to simplify its business structure. During the investor call, Glanzmann defended the company’s accounting methods, saying all transactions had been presented to regulators.

Shares in Grifols have dropped 41% since Jan. 8. Gotham published its report before markets opened Jan. 9

Investors interviewed by Bloomberg have previously said Grifols’s method of reporting and adjusting Ebitda, while aggressive, was not uncommon, but that the transactions with Scranton deserved more explanation. The close ties between Grifols and Scranton have been at the center of the controversy at the company. Grifols family members hold about 20% of Scranton, with the rest being in the hands of former executives.

Scranton’s largest shareholder is Raimon Grifols, who is also the chief corporate officer of Grifols, with stake of less than 11%, according to a company document seen by Bloomberg. He’s followed by Tomas Daga, a partner at law firm Osborne Clarke and Grifols board member, and former Chairman Victor Grifols Roura, the document showed.

