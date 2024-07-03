(Bloomberg) -- Scranton Enterprises, a major shareholder of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols SA, is in talks with Oaktree Capital Management for a €130 million ($140 million) credit line, according to a report by El Confidencial.

The online newspaper, which cited unnamed people close to the discussions, said the loan would be for six years. It would replace existing debt from a group of Spanish banks, who had granted a four-month extension to pay debt due at the end of June.

Grifols has been under intense scrutiny this year after short seller Gotham City Research said the company has been manipulating its debt and profit figures and accused it of transferring funds from shareholders to a vehicle held by former executives. Grifols has denied any wrongdoing.

Scranton is a holding company owned by members of the Grifols family and former executives. It owns 8.7% of the Barcelona-based firm, according to data from the securities regulator.

A Grifols representative declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Oaktree wasn’t able to immediately comment. Bloomberg News has reached out to Scranton for comment.

Separately, a unit of Scranton called Scranton Plasma reached an agreement to refinance €377 million in existing three-year debt, Reuters reported Tuesday citing the company.

