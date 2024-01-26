(Bloomberg) -- Grifols SA sued Gotham City Research over a report alleging the company has overstated profit and misstated its accounting.

Gotham City Research, run by Daniel Yu and Cyrus de Weck, is the publishing arm of General Industrial Partners, a hedge fund that launched when Gotham City and short-selling fund Portsea Asset Management combined.

The complaint filed in federal court in New York on Friday says Gotham City and its principals are “predatory short sellers” who illicitly profit from “rigged short-and-distort schemes.”

“Unlike other short sellers, defendants crossed the line with their attack on Grifols by knowingly making false and misleading statements in furtherance of a single illegal purpose: to manipulate the value of Grifols’ stock for their own monetary gain,” Grifols said in its suit.

A Gotham City spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Gotham City released a Jan. 9 report which said the stock market “appears to fundamentally misunderstand the company” and claimed that Grifols artificially reduced leverage by consolidating earnings of units it doesn’t control and overstated profit. Its shares have fallen 38% this year.

Grifols, a Spanish blood plasma firm, said in its complaint that Gotham City “amassed a large short position” and released the report “to cause a market panic,” which the company said contained “malicious falsehoods and distortions.”

In one example, Grifols says Gotham City claimed that the company failed to disclose a $95 million loan to Scranton Enterprises BV, then changed the report the next day after dumping shares to “concede the opposite.” Grifols said the loan was disclosed in regulatory filings, including its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Bloomberg News reported on Jan. 19 that Scranton Enterprises was asked by Spain’s market regulator to provide additional information, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Officials from the regulator, known as the CNMV, have requested that Scranton — the second-largest shareholder of Grifols — give details of its shareholders, accounts and business, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.

The case is Grifols SA v. Yu, 24-cv-576, US District Court, Southern District of New York.

