(Bloomberg) -- Barbecue grill maker Weber Inc. is accepting a $60 million unsecured loan from its largest shareholder, BDT Capital Partners, which is seeking to take the company private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A special committee at Weber signed off on the financing which won’t be contingent on any other transaction including the proposed acquisition, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Representatives for the Weber committee reviewing the buyout offer and BDT Capital Partners declined to comment.

Weber shares had jumped more than 30% since BDT Capital Partners submitted its takeover proposal last month for $6.25 a share. The shares, which closed at $6.88 on Tuesday, fell 7% to $6.40 Wednesday, giving the company a market value of $1.8 billion.

The company had been considering the debt financing since last month, Bloomberg News reported. Centerview Partners has been advising Weber on the potential transaction.

Weber went public last year raising $288 million during the equity market boom. The company has since lost over half its value.

BDT Capital Partners, the Chicago-based investment firm and merchant bank founded and led by Byron Trott, owns a 48% stake in Weber, according to data compiled Bloomberg.

(Updates share price in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.