(Bloomberg) -- Dating app Grindr Inc. is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to refinance a private loan with lenders including Fortress Investment Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is looking to refinance its roughly $200 million loan, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Grindr is looking to place the debt in the term loan A market, which is composed of banks instead of institutional investors. Terms haven’t been finalized and may change.

Such a transaction would ultimately save the company millions of dollars in interest expense. The private loan initially had a margin of 8% over a benchmark, but the new financing would typically carry an interest rate several percentage points below that.

The transaction may close in the fourth quarter, the person said.

JPMorgan and Fortress, the administrative agent on the private loan, declined to comment. Grindr didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Grindr’s interest expense has ballooned as its debt is tied to benchmark rates that have risen. For the six months ended June 30, interest expense totaled $23.7 million, or 20% of revenue, compared with $6.2 million in the prior year period, according to filings.

Grindr, the predominant LGBTQ+ dating app based in West Hollywood, California, made its public markets debut last year, going public through a special purpose acquisition vehicle that valued the company at $2.1 billion. The company now has a market capitalization of just over $1 billion.

Earlier this year, almost half the company’s staff resigned as the company began to enforce a two-day a week return-to-office policy.

