(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s effort to free basketball star Brittney Griner is testing just how far he’s willing to go to bring home captive Americans and whether hostile governments will be emboldened to seize more US citizens.

A spate of high-profile releases from Venezuela and Russia in recent months highlights Biden’s eagerness to secure Americans’ release even if the cost is setting free criminals convicted in US courts of law. Griner’s case, in which the US has proposed trading away notorious Russian gun-runner Victor Bout, measures the limits of that new approach.

In interviews, US officials emphasized the rarity and the distastefulness of such decisions. They rejected any equivalence between innocent Americans held by hostile governments and those given a fair trial in the US but said the priority has to be securing the freedom and safety of American citizens.

For decades, presidents have wrestled with such questions, but Biden is pushing the boundaries of that strategy. In April, Biden secured the release of Trevor Reed, an American held since 2019, for a Russian pilot named Konstantin Yaroshenko. On Oct 1, Venezuela released seven jailed Americans in exchange for two members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s family.

“We see our obligation fundamentally as twofold,” said Joshua Geltzer, deputy assistant to the president and deputy homeland security advisor. “One, to resolve current cases to get Americans out of harm’s way and home to their families, which sometimes requires painful choices. And two, to deter, dissuade and diminish future cases.”

But Biden’s approach has subjected the administration to criticism from lawmakers such as Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who called the Venezuela trade “another Biden appeasement that will result in more anti-U.S. dictators taking more innocent Americans hostage in the future.”

Arrest Incentives

“Logic would tell us that making concessions drives future hostage-taking,” said Danielle Gilbert, a postdoctoral fellow at Dartmouth College’s John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding.

Biden also faces a new trend that has reshaped the conversation around prisoners held overseas: Americans are now more likely to be detained by hostile governments rather than terrorists, according to a senior administration official who asked not to be identified discussing delicate hostage negotiations and by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which advocates for detained Americans.

That means the US is handcuffed in launching a raid or an operation to free prisoners and must rely on negotiations instead if there’s to be any chance of bringing Americans home.

A person outside government who is familiar with hostage negotiations argued that due to their rarity, prisoner swaps and other releases don’t influence the incentives concerning detention of Americans. The person, who discussed the topic on condition of anonymity, said efforts to deter future detentions of Americans shouldn’t come at the expense of those currently detained.

Griner Dilemma

The Griner case shows how tricky the challenge can be: The 32-year-old WNBA star was arrested in Moscow in February for carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage and later sentenced to nine years in prison, a ruling that was upheld last week. The US has tried to trade her and another detained American, Paul Whelan, for the gun-runner Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois.

Critics have raised concerns that Griner’s release hasn’t been made enough of a priority, questioning whether a male professional athlete in the same situation as Griner --a woman of color and a member of the LGBTQ community -- might already have been returned to the US. White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre dismissed assertions that bias might be playing into efforts to bring Griner back, saying in July that the president has fought for those communities “throughout his career and you have seen that in policies that he has put forward.”

But Griner’s case has been inextricably wound up with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began a week after she was arrested. The US has declared her wrongfully detained, and Biden said last week that Russia has shown little interest in negotiating.

“We are in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out, and so far we’re not meeting with much positive response,” Biden told reporters after her sentence was upheld. “But we’re not stopping.”

Biden gained some new authority under the Levinson Act, a bill passed just before he came into office that sought to give successive administrations more help in classifying Americans taken overseas as wrongfully detained and then securing their release. He issued an executive order this summer that allowed administrations to share more information with families of people held overseas and to sanction countries that hold Americans unlawfully.

More Tools

Executive-branch officials are discussing more tools with Congress and outside groups such as the Foley Foundation, said a State Department official who declined to detail the conversations but said the participants had not yet reached any conclusions.

Families of detained Americans have raised concerns that their relatives’ cases are sometimes subordinated to US policy toward the detaining country, said Cynthia Loertscher, director of research, hostage advocacy and government affairs for the Foley Foundation.

“The real question is, does policy come first?” Loertscher said. “It’s important that people, American citizens, come before policy.”

The number of Americans held under such circumstances is low -- in the dozens, by most estimates -- and the share of those cases resolved via prisoner swaps or other extraordinary means is even lower, officials say.

The Oct. 25 denial of Griner’s appeal of her prison sentence “further validates the fact that she is being held hostage and is being used as a political pawn,” her agent, Lindsay Colas, said in a statement. She called on the public to “support the use of all available tools to secure the safe return of BG and all Americans -- with urgency.”

