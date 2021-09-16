(Bloomberg) -- It may soon be legal to hunt grizzly bears in Wyoming after years of federal protection. The state will petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to transfer oversight to state officials, Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday.

Data indicate there are more than 1,000 grizzly bears in Wyoming, “far beyond all scientific requirements for a recovered, viable population,” according to a statement issued by Gordon’s office.

“With this data, the state intends to adopt new annual management targets and mortality thresholds to ensure the population remains well-above minimum federal thresholds,” the statement said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.