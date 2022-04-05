(Bloomberg) -- Salvage operations will last at least two more weeks to free a massive cargo ship grounded in the Chesapeake Bay as cranes and barges are positioned to removing containers from the bogged vessel before efforts can resume to tow it into deeper water.

The new strategy to lighten the load “offers the best chance of successfully refloating” the Ever Forward, Evergreen Marine Corp.’s 1,096-foot (334-meter) container carrier, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard. Dredging will continue, and the shipping channel will stay open to one-way traffic during the next phase, with a safety perimeter of 457 meters remaining in effect.

Once removed by crane, the containers will be ferried back to the Port of Baltimore, the statement said. The ship, with a capacity to carry almost 12,000 20-foot shipping containers, ran aground March 13.

Last week Taiwan-based Evergreen declared general average, a legal step that requires cargo owners to split the recovery costs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.