Ontario Power Generation, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and Aecon Group Inc. are joining forces to build a small modular nuclear reactor in Ontario.

The group wants to build the reactor at the Darlington site, east of Toronto.

Under the agreement, OPG will be the license holder and have overall responsibility for the project.

GE Hitachi will be the technology developer, responsible for design, procurement of major components, and engineering and support.

Meanwhile, SNC-Lavalin will provide design, engineering and procurement support and Aecon will be the builder.

Construction of the project is expected to be complete by late 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.