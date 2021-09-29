(Bloomberg) --

The founder of the Group-IB cybersecurity company, Ilya Sachkov, was put under arrest on treason charges for two months until Nov. 27, Anastasia Romanova, spokeperson for the Lefortovo court in Moscow said by telephone.

The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison, said Forbes.ru i earlier reported the arrest.

The company’s Moscow office was searched Sept. 28, but the reason for the raid wasn’t clear, Group-IB said in a website statement. The press service didn’t respond to phone calls about the reported arrest.

Group-IB’s global operations continue uninterrupted, according to the statement. “The decentralized infrastructure of Group-IB allows us to keep our customer’s data safe, maintain business operations and work without interruption across our offices in Russia and around the world,” said the company, which moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2019.

Sachkov, 35, said last year that his company was on track to earn half its revenue outside of the former Soviet Union this year for the first time.

Sachkov has actively supported an international framework to target hackers. He is one of the independent commissioners of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace along with former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, Black Hat founder Jeff Moss and others, according to its web site.

