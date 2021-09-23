(Bloomberg) -- A group of federal workers and contractors filed suit against the U.S. government over its Covid-19 vaccination mandates.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington Thursday, challenges President Joe Biden’s executive order earlier this month requiring federal workers to be vaccinated and the U.S. Defense Department’s August memorandum that members of the military must be protected against coronavirus.

Among other things, the suit argues that a Christian is required “to refuse a medical intervention, including a vaccination, if his or her informed conscience comes to this sure judgment” and that “naturally acquired immunity provides greater protection than vaccines.”

The case is Gregg Costin et al v Joseph R. Biden, 1:21-cv-2484, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (Washington)

