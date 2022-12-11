Group of Seven Leaders to Hold Virtual Meeting on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Monday hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a public itinerary for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The leaders are likely to discuss topics including support for Ukraine against Russia’s military assault. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all G7 leaders would participate.

Trudeau’s government imposed a fresh round of sanctions against Russia on Friday, targeting 33 current and former senior officials. The Canadian leader last spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Nov. 16.

Other G-7 nations have also reaffirmed support for Ukraine in recent days. US President Joe Biden spoke Sunday with Zelenskiy “to underscore ongoing US support for Ukraine’s defense,” including last week’s US announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment in part for systems to counter drone attacks by Russia, the White House said in a statement.

Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression, according to the White House.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled in comments broadcast Sunday that the administration is prepared to continue seeking billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.

The US has promised $38 billion in military aid and delivered $13 billion in direct aid to Ukraine. Asked in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” how long that level of support can continue, Yellen said, “As long as it takes.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whose countries aren’t G-7 members, on Sunday discussed possibly expanding an agreement to protect global food shipments from the war in Ukraine.

Erdogan helped broker the initial deal to shield flows of Ukrainian grain and vegetable-oil exports through the Black Sea to help avert a global food crisis.

Yellen also gave a qualified thumbs-up to the bid by the US and its allies, begun Dec. 5, to limit Russia’s oil revenue. The G-7 and the European Union put a cap on what Russia can charge for oil exports and retain access to shipping services provided by EU and UK companies.

“The price cap only went into effect at the beginning of this week, but I would say, so far, so good,” Yellen said.

--With assistance from Jennifer Jacobs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.