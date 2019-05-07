(Bloomberg) -- U.S. billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Global Plc is paying a heavier price to win British broadband subscribers from dominant rival BT Group Plc.

Average revenue per user in the U.K. and Ireland fell 0.3 percent to 51.36 pounds ($67.3) in the first quarter, hit by a step-up in promotional pricing and the timing of some pay-per-view events. Liberty Global has made it a focus to boost income per subscriber.

Asset sales in Germany and eastern Europe are set to make Liberty Global -- the U.S.-listed vehicle for cable baron Malone’s European assets -- more reliant on Britain, where it is rolling out a fiber broadband network to rival former monopoly BT and investing in content to attract new customers.

Liberty Global U.K. Fiber Upgrades Raise Pressure on BT, Sky

The discounting at Liberty Global’s U.K. unit Virgin Media might have been needed to maintain momentum in adding users, wrote New Street Research analyst James Ratzer in a note to clients. This “is likely to refocus minds back to the post-deal asset value.”

U.K. operations chief Lutz Schuler takes over as chief executive officer of Virgin Media next month and has told investors he’ll focus on selling bundles of internet, mobile and TV services and connecting more big apartment blocks.

Liberty Global’s revenue fell 0.2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, compared with the 1.3 percent average increase forecast by analysts in a company-compiled survey. Operating cash flow grew 0.8 percent, compared with an analyst forecast of a 0.1 percent gain, underpinned by cost cutting. The numbers exclude Switzerland and other businesses that Liberty is selling.

Regulators are weighing whether to approve or block the biggest of the asset sales in continental Europe, to Vodafone Group Plc.

Investors are focused on what Liberty Global will do with the proceeds of up to $17.5 billion, including possible acquisitions to gain a mobile business in the U.K. and widely expected share buybacks. Its shares have risen 25 percent year-to-date, slightly outperforming a 22 percent rise in the U.S.-weighted Nasdaq Telecommunications Index and topping the Stoxx 600 Telecommunications Index, which is flat this year.

(Adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Seal in London at tseal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Thomas Pfeiffer, John Lauerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.