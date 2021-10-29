Growth in U.S. Personal Spending, Prices in Line With Forecasts

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. personal spending rose at a steady pace in September, reflecting further growth in outlays for services and suggesting modest momentum for the economy heading into the fourth quarter.

A closely watched measure of inflation climbed in line with forecasts. Personal income, meanwhile, fell 1% as government transfer receipts plunged.

Purchases of goods and services, unadjusted for changes in prices, increased 0.6% following an upwardly revised 1% gain in August, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 4.4% from September 2020.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.6% month-over-month increase in total spending and a 4.4% year-over-year rise in the price index.

Adjusting last month’s gain for inflation, spending rose 0.3%, capping the weakest quarter for household outlays in the pandemic recovery. Supply chain bottlenecks and rising prices have challenged consumers and companies alike as inventories continue to shrink.

Shortages of materials and labor, sparked by a snapback in demand as the nation emerged from pandemic lockdowns, have pushed prices higher and hurt Americans’ buying power.

On Thursday, the government said third-quarter economic growth slowed to the softest pace of the recovery as snarled supply chains and a surge in Covid-19 cases throttled spending and investment.

Inflation-adjusted spending on merchandise edged up 0.1% in September, while outlays for services rose 0.4% for a second month, the report showed.

