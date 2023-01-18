Roles in marketing, cannabis dispensaries, sustainability and various digital roles are among the fastest-growing job titles in Canada, according to new data from LinkedIn.

The social media company published a list of 20 job titles on the rise on Wednesday, based on data from users on its website over the last five years. The data comes after survey results showed half of Canadians are interested in changing jobs in 2023.

Here is a look at the top five titles and other highlights:

GROWTH MARKETING MANAGER

Listed as the top title on the list, people in this type of role work on marketing and communications strategies to help companies grow revenue.

Most job titles in this category were listed in the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

PRODUCT OPERATIONS MANAGER

The second-ranked job title refers to workers who run an organizations’ everyday operations and management systems, with most job titles posted in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

DISPENSARY TECHNICIAN

Similar to a “budtender,” this retail role takes customers’ orders at cannabis dispensaries and helps package sales. Most titles were located in the GTA.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM MANAGER

This title refers to workers who run a business’ technical programs and services. Job titles were growing in the greater metropolitan areas of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, with a salary range between $77,000 and 135,000 per year.

SUSTAINABILITY MANAGER

People with this job title research and develop policies around environmental responsibility for their organizations. LinkedIn reported seeing these titles pop up in manufacturing, professional services and financial services, mostly in the Greater Toronto Area. Salaries ranged from $44,500 to $107,000.

OTHER TOP ROLES

Job titles in IT, cybersecurity, e-commerce, data engineering and web design were also among the top 20 on LinkedIn’s list. Some copywriting and marketing titles also made the cut.

METHODOLOGY

LinkedIn Economic Graph researchers examined millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members from January 1, 2018 to July 31, 2022 to calculate a growth rate for each job title. To be ranked, a job title needed to see consistent growth across our membership base, as well as have grown to a meaningful size by 2022. Identical job titles across different seniority levels were grouped and ranked together. Internships, volunteer positions, interim roles and student roles were excluded, and jobs where hiring was dominated by a small handful of companies in each country were also excluded.