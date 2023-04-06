If you want to invest in Lithium you have to understand what’s going on in China: Hot picks

Lithium stocks have fallen 30 per cent since early March but the commodity still stands to benefit from its vital role in electric-vehicle production, one financial expert says.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Cole McGill, associate vice-president of mining and metals research at Stifel, said lithium is key to electric-vehicle production, and for this reason, governments around the world are pouring a lot of money into lithium-producing projects.

“You’re seeing more of a government interest to onshore these supply chains because lithium is getting a lot more geopolitical,” he said.

He recommended Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Frontier Lithium Inc.(FL) and Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE) as his top three picks in Canada’s lithium sector.

He, his family members and his firm do not hold all the stocks mentioned above, however his investment banking clients do.



