(Bloomberg) -- Telecommunications company BCE Inc. is a favorite of income-seeking investors in Canada because, for about 15 years, it has delivered annual dividend hikes of 5% or more. But the streak may be about to end.

Some analysts say it’s time for the company to become less generous. BCE faces several billion dollars in debt refinancing needs over the next few years, and competition is increasing after rival Quebecor Inc. made a major acquisition.

Investors are also wary of moves by Canadian regulators to curb the power of the country’s largest telecom companies.

Profit expectations are muted for BCE, Canada’s largest communications company with a C$51 billion ($38 billion) market capitalization. Adjusted earnings per share fell 7% in the first nine months of 2023 compared with a year earlier, and they’re poised to grow only 1% this year, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. The company derives most of its revenue from wireless and internet services.

Those headwinds won’t necessarily deter BCE from announcing another 5% dividend hike in February, the usual timing for an increase. But some analysts believe there’s limited benefit to doing so — the dividend yield of nearly 7% is already rich enough to attract dividend fund managers and retail investors who want income. It’s one of the highest yields in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

For BCE’s leadership, it’s a matter of weighing the potential short-term cost of disappointing the market “versus pretty much ignoring what that would be and simply managing what’s best for your business,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin said.

A spokesperson for BCE did not reply to requests for comment.

Professional investors wouldn’t be shocked to see a smaller dividend increase this time, TD Cowen analyst Vince Valentini said in an interview. He pointed to the spread between BCE’s dividend yield and the 10-year Canadian government bond yield, which has grown wider since central banks began raising interest rates in early 2022.

Valentini upgraded his call on the shares from hold to buy in early January, saying they look inexpensive and the yield is attractive.

BCE’s debt has grown to more than C$32 billion, partly because it has spent heavily on new fiberoptic networks and wireless spectrum to improve speed and service for customers.

Still, the company has an investment-grade rating and retains plenty of capacity for dividend hikes, Valentini says. For him, limiting the dividend increase would be more of a proactive decision for managing free cash flow.

“If you’re consistently paying out over 100% of what you’re bringing in, it is not necessarily the right governance strategy or the most sustainable way to run the business,” Valentini said.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

BCE’s fiber-expansion strategy will likely drive broadband internet net additions, which is helping restore growth in wireline sales, as voice and satellite services are in secular decline. However, a slowdown in fiber locations added may pare market share and limit growth, as its wireline service revenue is poised to stay flat at 0.7% in 2024, based on consensus.

— Bloomberg Intelligence analysts John Butler and Hunter Sacco

