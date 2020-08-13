(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

Bloomberg Economics’ GDP tracker suggests global growth picked up further in July. Most economies appear to have banked the easy gains from the relaxation of containment measures, says Dan Hanson

China’s retail investors are embracing the euphoria of the biggest bull run since 2015. It’s a dangerous strategy both for already overextended households as well as lenders

Japan’s pandemic-hit economy shrank last quarter by the most in records going back to 1955, official data is set to show, with a resurgence of the virus threatening to slow a fragile recovery

Flare-ups from Australia to Japan show the world hasn’t learned an early lesson from the coronavirus crisis: to stop the spread, those with mild or symptom-free coronavirus infections must be forced to isolate, both from their communities and family

New Zealand’s push toward negative rates is flattening the yield curve of its rapidly expanding NZ$79 billion sovereign bond market

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can expect another payout from the central bank in coming weeks, but it’s unlikely to plug a huge government revenue hole created by the pandemic

Europe’s east can find some consolation despite the unprecedented economic damage wrought by Covid-19

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic began in March

Europe’s initial reaction to the U.S.’s latest tariff move in the Airbus dispute is disappointment and relief it wasn’t much worse

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government faces a dilemma, and how it responds could set the tone of the economy for years

The Fed is conducting experiments with a hypothetical digital dollar for research purposes, though it hasn’t yet committed to issuance that would require a formal policy process involving the government and other stakeholders, Governor Lael Brainard said Thursday

On the northeastern fringe of Chongqing, the rising district of Yuelai is designed as a “sponge city.” China’s cities flood partly because most of the water-retaining land that used to absorb rainfall has been paved over, forcing rain to flow directly into poorly built or outdated sewage and drainage systems

