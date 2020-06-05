Grubhub Jumps on Report of Interest From Just Eat, Delivery Hero

(Bloomberg) -- Grubhub Inc. shares jumped after CNBC reported the food delivery company has received interest from Europe’s Just Eat and Delivery Hero.

Grubhub earlier received an offer from Uber Technologies Inc., Bloomberg reported last month. The potential takeover quickly drew scrutiny from Washington officials concerned about the fees such companies charge restaurants and their treatment of workers. However, Uber and Grubhub are haggling over some aspects of the deal.

The stock jumped about 10% on the news of interest from other companies. Spokespeople for Grubhub, Just Eat and Delivery Hero couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

