Grupo Televisa Is in Talks to Merge With Univision

(Bloomberg) -- Grupo Televisa SAB is in talks to merge with Univision Communications Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would formally unite the two biggest Spanish-language media giants after a long partnership.

While discussions are at an early stage, no final decision has been made and talks could fall through, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Representatives for Televisa and Univision didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Televisa, Mexico’s top broadcaster, already owns 36% of Univision, which agreed last year to sell a majority stake to a group led by Wade Davis, Viacom’s former chief financial officer. That deal came after Univision’s previous private equity owners spent years trying to sell the company or take it public.

Univision is the largest provider of Spanish-language radio and television content in the U.S., according to its website.

A deal would need approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which has eased rules surrounding foreign ownership of broadcasters.

Televisa has a market value of about 109 billion pesos ($5.2 billion).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.