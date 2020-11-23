(Bloomberg) -- The head of the General Services Administration is bucking House Democrats’ demands for an in-person briefing Monday to explain her blocking of transition resources for President-elect Joe Biden.

Instead, the agency is offering a 30-minute briefing next Monday with a deputy administrator -- a move unlikely to satisfy the Democratic committee leaders who have warned every day of delay threatens national security and hampers the incoming Biden administration’s pandemic response planning.

The GSA said it will offer briefings for senators and the heads of four House committees on Monday, Nov. 30 -- a week later than requested, according to an emailed statement from the GSA. The agency is so far not offering a session with Administrator Emily W. Murphy, a Trump appointee who has led the GSA since her unanimous Senate confirmation in late 2017.

Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Nita Lowey, both of New York, Mike Quigley of Illinois and Gerald Connolly of Virginia had demanded a meeting with Murphy, warning on Thursday that “we have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer.”

They didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the GSA’s response.

The GSA’s inaction has stalled the transfer of power in Washington. The agency’s designation is critical to triggering a formal transition process and giving Biden and his team access to current agency officials, briefing books and some $6 million in funding.

The process has been complicated by President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the race and his campaign’s legal fight to dispute votes in several states. Federal law does not lay out clear standards on how the determination should be made. And it does not explicitly allow for the agency to revoke an early ascertainment decision, if election results later shift -- a factor in the agency’s delay, according to an administration official who asked for anonymity to speak candidly about the process.

But there is increasing bipartisan pressure to launch a transition process, with Senator Rob Portman, a Republican of Ohio, becoming the latest, on Monday, to say it is time to “move forward.”

For weeks, the Biden transition team has instead worked informally to stand up a new administration, including assembling a coronavirus task force and consulting with public health officials outside of the federal government, mimicking the approach former Vice President Dick Cheney took during the disputed 2000 election. Blocked from interacting with federal agencies, the Biden team has instead sought out other experts from academia, state governments and Capitol Hill.

