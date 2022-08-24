GSK and EasyJet Shake Up Their Boards: The London Rush

Allied Minds Plc: The private equity firm is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange, citing what it calls “prohibitively high” costs of maintaining the position.

GSK Plc: The pharma company has named “seasoned biotech board member” Liz McKee Anderson to its board from September 1.

EasyJet Plc: The low-cost carrier has added three new non-executive directors to its board, bringing in what the chairman says is “extensive airline and travel industry experience”.

Harald Eisenacher, Detlef Trefzger and Ryanne Van der Eijk have experience at companies like Deutsche Lufthansa AG, KLM NV and Kuehne + Nagel International AG

IWG Plc: The flexible workspace provider has named Charlie Steel as its new chief financial officer, joining the board at the end of the year.

Steel joins the company from digital healthcare company Babylon Holdings, and previously held positions at CMC Markets Plc and Deutsche Bank AG

Outside The City

Liz Truss, the favorite to be the next prime minister, confirmed yesterday she would hold a “fiscal event” in her first weeks in office and hinted at targeted cost-of-living support for pensioners.

While the nation’s largest business lobby says it is companies that the UK government must help, calling for decisive action to help firms through a further jump in energy bills this winter. And read how Small businesses across the country are taking drastic measures to survive rising energy bills — a burden that will likely be passed on to consumers.

In Case You Missed It

British ministers were warned as early as last November that energy-intensive industries were at risk of work slowdowns and site closures due to soaring energy prices. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who told Bloomberg that so-called “Project Shine” found industries including chemical and fertilizer manufacturers were especially at risk.

And bosses of water companies face a backlash over executive pay, as anger mounts following the discharge of sewage at beach resorts.

Looking Ahead

Attention turns to Ofgem’s announcement of October’s energy price cap figure on Friday, and just how much it’ll cost UK households. If you’re still not quite sure what the energy price cap is, and why it doesn’t actually cap the price of your energy bills, here’s an explainer that should clear things up.

