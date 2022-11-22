(Bloomberg) -- The government’s borrowing last month grew less than forecast last month, despite having to pay for energy support. That’s still £4.4 billion more than last year, demonstrating the fiscal challenge the government faces.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

GSK Plc: The pharmaceutical giant started the process to withdraw US marketing authorization for Blenrep, a drug for treating blood cancer, after its phase three trial didn’t meet Food and Drug Administration requirements for accelerated approvals.

Babcock International Plc: The company will look for “operating efficiencies” as ongoing wage inflation squeezes its finances.

It says it has agreed on 93% of a pay deal in the UK, and improved its commercial process to minimize future pricing risks

Telecom Plus Plc: The utility provider says it has seen a “record number” of people joining their service to save on their bills.

That’s as their revenue increased 51.5%, and adjusted profit before taxes increased 22.5%

In Westminster

Even after years of division and vitriol, it seems like Britain still needs to talk about Brexit. The topic has crept up in the news again after a report over the weekend said senior figures the government are seeking a closer “Swiss-style relationship” with the European Union.

Shell Plc said it will “evaluate” its plan for as much as £25 billion of UK investments and push for changes to the expanded windfall tax announced by the government last week.

Meanwhile, the UK rent crisis has Britons paying for rooms with household chores.

In Case You Missed It

Banks based in Canary Wharf are set for a big drop in their property tax bills — but those in the City of London won’t be so lucky.

Buyout firms EQT AB, KKR & Co. and PAG are the final bidders seeking to buy London-based data centre company Global Switch Holdings Ltd., people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

S&P Global’s survey of UK private sector purchasing managers is due tomorrow morning. The indicator is expected to fall again in November, according to Bloomberg economists, which would be the fourth monthly fall in a row.

Network United Utilities Plc and manufacturer Johnson Matthey Plc are among the companies set to report results Wednesday.

