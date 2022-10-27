(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc won’t submit an experimental rheumatoid arthritis therapy to regulators after disappointing clinical trial results.

One study for the medicine, a monoclonal antibody called otilimab, failed to meet its goal. While another two did succeed, GSK said Thursday that “the efficacy demonstrated is unlikely to transform patient care.”

The injected therapy intended to alleviate the pain, joint swelling and stiffness typical of rheumatoid arthritis was licensed from MorphoSys AG. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected the drug to generate annual sales of €470 million ($473 million) in 2026.

GSK also tested the medicine in Covid-19 patients with severe pulmonary disease, and it showed some promise only in elderly people.

