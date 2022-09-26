(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc hired Julie Brown as chief financial officer from Burberry Group Plc to replace Iain Mackay who will retire next year.

Brown will join in April and take over as CFO and executive director on May 1, GSK said in a statement Monday.

Brown has experience in the pharma industry: she was CFO of Smith & Nephew Plc before joining Burberry and worked for 25 years at AstraZeneca Plc. She was also a non-executive director for Roche Holding AG.

The change comes as GSK sharpens its focus on prescription drugs and vaccines under Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley’s leadership. The drugmaker spun off its consumer-health unit in July in a move intended to strengthen both companies’ prospects.

Brown will have an annual base salary of £915,335 ($968,973), the same sum as an annual bonus and an award performance shares worth an estimated £1.8 million, in line with Mackay’s current remuneration, according to GSK.

