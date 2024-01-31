(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc upgraded its long-term outlook, following the successful launch of its new RSV vaccine which soared past £1 billion ($1.27 billion) of sales only four months after it was released.

The British drugmaker said it now expects to generate more than £38 billion of sales by 2031, up from a previous forecast of £33 billion.

Part of that uplift will be driven by the blockbuster RSV shot which should roughly triple its sales eventually, Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on a media call.

The success of creating the first approved vaccine after a 60-year search to treat a common illness is vindication of GSK’s efforts to revamp its pipeline and provide drugs targeting unmet needs, said Walmsley, who has faced pressure from activist investors in the past.

Walmsley said there is huge growth to come from RSV, with the company currently only having 11% take-up in the key US market. This compares with the flu vaccine which has penetration rates of about 60% there.

Shares of GSK fell slightly Wednesday morning in London trading. The stock is up about 10% in the past year.

The positive outlook comes as the company expects at least 12 major launches from 2025 in the areas of infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and oncology.

Walmsley is working to revamp GSK’s pipeline after abandoning brands like Centrum and Panadol in the spinoff of the consumer-health division. Walmsley has signaled she’s also looking for acquisitions, and last month agreed to spend as much as $1.4 billion for US biotech Aiolos Bio Inc., gaining an experimental asthma medicine.

Read More: GSK to Buy Asthma Drug Owner Aiolos for Up to $1.4 Billion

GSK said sales should now rise by more than 7% on a compounded annual growth rate between 2021 and 2026 with adjusted operating profit rising more than 11%.

RSV Vaccine

The company’s RSV vaccine hit £1.2 billion of sales in 2023, turning it into a blockbuster drug in the first year it was launched. GSK has its sights on expanding the population eligible for the shot, called Arexvy, as it competes with Pfizer Inc. in this new market.

The European Medicines Agency this week agreed to consider allowing the vaccine for adults between the ages of 50 and 59 who are at increased risk of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. At the moment it’s only been cleared for over 60s in Europe. However, many European countries have yet to provide reimbursement through their national health systems for the vaccine.

Walmsley said that geographic expansion “will take a bit of time” but added that the company was “working hard on that, including here in the UK.”

For the current fiscal year, however, GSK provided a more prudent outlook, expecting sales to increase by as much as 7%, with operating profit, excluding some costs, to increase by as much as 10%. GSK issued a similar outlook a year ago but then subsequently lifted its forecast twice in the year.

GSK’s outlook for 2024 comes as it has to contend with a likely higher global tax rate and the loss of royalties from Gardasil, its vaccine against some varieties of human papillomavirus virus. The company is also still dealing with court cases relating to allegations that a heartburn medication Zantac caused cancer - which GSK denies.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

GSK’s initial 2024 guidance could lead consensus to raise adjusted operating profit by 2-3% and suggests strong management confidence in its operations, despite having to swallow a 6 percentage-point hit this year from the loss of Gardasil royalty income. An increase in the longer-term sales and operating profit guidance confirms this confidence, which is underpinned by a vaccines business delivering double-digit growth, together with slowing SG&A spending.

— John Murphy, BI pharma analyst

GSK’s Strong 2024 Outlook Likely Drives Profit Upgrades: React

(Updates with CEO comments. A previous version corrected currency conversion.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.