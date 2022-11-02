(Bloomberg) -- GSK’s strong third quarter earnings are a sign for the company’s future after it shed its consumer products arm, so too is the progress for its RSV vaccine, which could avoid thousands of unnecessary hospitalizations each year. Yet, Aston Martin’s continued struggle with its supply chains shows that not all companies are so lucky.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In The City

GSK Plc: The pharmaceutical giant raised its full year guidance this morning following record sales for its shingles vaccine and strong growth in its specialty medicines division.

The company received priority review by the US’s FDA for its new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, an illness that hospitalizes hundreds of thousands of older adults every year

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: A strong summer quarter for the low-cost airline helped it recover from the operational issues it faced in spring, boosting first-half revenue beyond pre-pandemic levels in the first half of the year.

The company’s CEO Jozsef Varadi said that demand remains robust despite concerns about spending in the ongoing cost-of-living crisis

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc: The luxury carmaker cut its delivery outlook for the year as it continues to be plagued by issues in its supply chain.

The company’s CEO said he is “personally involved” in the steps they are taking to address the issues

In Westminster

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch questioned the accuracy of economic forecasts produced by the UK’s independent fiscal watchdog, weeks before the government is due to announce a package of tax rises and spending cuts meant to reassure markets about the state of Britain’s finances.

Rishi Sunak vows to restore stability, “but there’s a risk he kills the growth promised by his predecessor,” write Therese Raphael and Dan Hanson for Bloomberg Opinion.

Finally, here’s a dig into why Goldman Sachs bankers end up leading G-7 governments and banks.

In Case You Missed It

Prices in British shops rose by the highest rate since at least 2005 last month as the cost-of-living crisis piles pressure on consumers.

Barclays Plc has asked UK courts to shutter nearly 100 businesses in recent months as it seeks to recover money loaned under a government Covid-19 program that’s been blighted by fraud.

Looking Ahead

Here’s what to expect when more major UK companies report results tomorrow:

Telecoms company BT Plc faces strong competition in its rollout of full-fibre broadband, which could cast doubt over its long-term profit aims, BI’s Matthew Bloxham says. Near-term weakening demand from business customers and industrial action posed challenges to the company in the first half of the year.

Supermarket J Sainsbury Plc is at the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, with their shoppers facing difficult decisions about what they can afford to pass through the tills. Competition from discounters like Aldi and Lidl threatens to eat into Sainsbury’s volume, while durable goods arm Argos is highly dependent on discretionary spending, which is increasingly scarce.

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc’s trading update will be watched for any improvement in financial trends over the second half of the year, which the company had guided for. BI reckons that long-haul passenger travel, a key driver of Rolls-Royce’s profitability, is impacted by the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Rolls-Royce’s liquidity “could be essential” as it faces these near-term headwinds, say Stephane Kovatchev and Matthew Geudtner.

