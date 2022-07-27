Jul 27, 2022
GSK Raises Guidance Amid Strong Demand for Vaccines, Drugs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Drugmaker GSK Plc raised its earnings estimates for the year after reporting strong sales from vaccines and other medicines in the second quarter.
- The company now anticipates earnings will increase as much as 15% and sales by up to 8%, GSK said Wednesday.
- Earnings per share, excluding some costs, rose to 34.7 pence last quarter, GSK said, exceeding analysts’ estimate of 28 pence. Sales climbed to £6.9 billion ($8.3 billion), also beating estimates.
Key Insights
- Investors are watching closely to see how key medicines deliver as GSK advances without its consumer-health arm, which owns brands including Panadol painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste. The company is betting the split will strengthen the prospects of both companies.
- Haleon, the spinoff, also raised its guidance, saying it expects organic revenue to grow as much as 8% this year.
- Sales of Shingrix, the vaccine against shingles and a key growth driver, beat estimates for the quarter.
Market Performance
- The shares have gained about 8% since the start of the year, beating the advance in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals index.
